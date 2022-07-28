DHS Updates Industry on Supporting in-Development Department-Wide Cloud Service Requirements

The following notice was posted on SAM.gov by Gregory Blaszko, Contracting Officer, DHS, Office of Procurement Operations

This notice provides initial industry engagement regarding Department of Homeland Security (DHS) efforts supporting in-development Department-wide Cloud Service requirements. The DHS, Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO), Office of Procurement Operations (OPO) in partnership with the DHS, Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) are at this time developing draft Department-wide Cloud Service requirements and a procurement strategy. The DHS, OPO anticipates sharing the referenced in-development requirements and procurement strategy with industry at some point in the future allowing for increased transparency and beneficial collaboration.

Draft Department-wide Cloud Service requirements include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Cloud Services, Software as a Service (SaaS), and additional Cloud Services scoping. The notional procurement strategy explores the potential viability of establishing a suite of stand-alone ordering vehicles directly with various Cloud Service Providers (CSP) and/or authorized resellers. It is fully anticipated that transparency and beneficial collaboration with industry on this requirement will result in a highly effective Department-wide Cloud Services solution.

At this time, DHS OPO is not seeking feedback or comment on this notice. Rather, this communication is intended to be the first of several industry engagement activities. For your planning purposes, the following is a near-term high-level timeline of anticipated upcoming engagement activities associated with in-development Department-wide Cloud Service requirements:

Draft Requirements & Procurement Strategy Release: Mid/Late-August 2022

Industry Day: Early-October 2022

One-on-One Engagements: Mid/Late-October 2022

As always, we thank you for your interest and we look forward to your participation throughout the Department-wide Cloud Services industry engagement process.