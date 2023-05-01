To commemorate 20 years of the Department of Homeland Security, HSToday Executive Editor Kristina Tanasichuk sat down with Eric Leckey.

Eric Leckey is the Associate Administrator for Mission Support at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a career member of the Senior Executive Service.

In this role, Mr. Leckey provides leadership and direction to achieve business excellence to a team of 1,477 Mission Support professionals and an additional 603 disaster reservists in delivering a $504.3 million dollar program of requirements in the areas of administrative and real property services, information technology and cyber security, procurement, security, and human capital.