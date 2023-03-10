DHS@20: Former Deputy Secretary Admiral James Loy

Admiral James Loy, sat down with Kristina Tanasichuk, HSToday’s Executive Editor to reflect on 20 years of service.

On December 4, 2003 Admiral James Loy was sworn in as the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Admiral Loy formerly served as the Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration until he was nominated by President Bush in October.

On November 22, 2002, Congress confirmed Admiral James M. Loy as Under Secretary of Transportation for Security, within the Department of Transportation.

Admiral Loy retired from the Coast Guard as its Commandant on May 30, 2002. Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta immediately appointed him to the newly created post of Deputy Under Secretary for Transportation Security and Chief Operating Officer of TSA.

As Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard from May 1998 to May 2002, he focused his leadership on restoring readiness and shaping the future. Although both themes involved many initiatives, the most visible expression of restoring readiness was rebuilding the Coast Guard’s workforce to authorized levels, improving retention and managing operational tempo. The primary element for shaping the future was his oversight and leadership in the Integrated Deepwater System acquisition project, which will modernize the ships, aircraft, and sensors that the Coast Guard uses to perform its many open ocean missions.

Prior to his service as Commandant, Admiral Loy served as the Coast Guard Chief of Staff from 1996 to 1998, during which time he redesigned the headquarters management structure and overhauled the Coast Guard planning and budgeting process to focus more sharply on performance and results. From 1994 to 1996, he was Commander of the Coast Guard’s Atlantic Area, leading U.S. forces during the mass Haitian and Cuban migrations of 1994, and leading Coast Guard forces participating in Operation Restore Democracy. His other flag assignments included Chief, Office of Personnel and Training, and Commander, Eighth Coast Guard District.

A career seagoing officer, Admiral Loy has served tours aboard six Coast Guard cutters, including command of a patrol boat in combat during the Vietnam War and command of major cutters in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Admiral Loy graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1964 and holds two master’s degrees, one from Wesleyan University and one from the University of Rhode Island. In 2003, he received the Honorary Degree in Science from the Webb Institute. He also attended the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and interned at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. His commendations are numerous, including the Department of Transportation Distinguished Service Medal; four Coast Guard Distinguished Service Medals; the Defense Superior Service Medal; the Bronze Star with Combat “V”; the Combat Action Ribbon; and other unit and campaign awards.

Admiral Loy was named SEATRADE Personality of 2000 in London, UK, has received the NAACP Meritorious Service Award for 2000, and was recognized by the Soldier’s, Sailor’s, Marine’s and Airmen’s Club with its Military Leadership Award for 2001. The American Society of Public Administration and the publication, Government Executive, recognized Admiral Loy with their Leadership Award for 2001.

The Reserve Officer Association inducted Admiral Loy into its Minute Man Hall of Fame. Most recently, he received the National Cargo Security Council National Leadership Award for 2002, and was honored with the Seaman’s Church Institute Silver Bell Award. He also received the Navy League prestigious Admiral Arleigh Burke Leadership Award for 2002.