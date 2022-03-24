52.3 F
DoD Cyber College Presenting Prestigious Grace Hopper Award to CISA’s Jen Easterly

Award recognizes distinguished individuals who are thought leaders advancing the fields of information and cyberspace in the national security community.

By Homeland Security Today
CISA Director Jen Easterly meets attendees at the WiCyS 2022 Women in Cybersecurity conference in Cleveland. (CISA photo)

Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, has been selected to receive the prestigious Admiral Grace Hopper Award at a ceremony hosted by the College of Information and Cyberspace at National Defense University.

The event, including a “fireside chat”, will take place at 10 a.m. EDT on March 29. On-site attendance is limited to members of the National Defense University community, but others can watch remotely on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s YouTube channel.

The award is presented annually by the College Chancellor, Dr. Cassandra C. Lewis, to recognize distinguished individuals who are both thought leaders advancing the fields of information and cyberspace in the national security community, as well as those who have a track record of advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in support of a strong workforce.

The award is named in honor of the legendary Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, an early and notable pioneer in computing. Hopper also taught at the College decades ago, when it was named the Department of Defense Computer Institute and located at the Washington Navy Yard.

Read more at the Defense Department

