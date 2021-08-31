Federal Air Marshal Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad passing of another member of the TSA family. Federal Air Marshal Shawn Hennessee, of the Las Vegas Field Office, passed away after contracting COVID-19, on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Hennessee joined the Federal Air Marshal Service in October 2002 and spent his entire TSA career in the Las Vegas Field Office. He was dedicated to the TSA mission and worked hard to secure the nation’s transportation systems while on domestic and international mission deployments. Hennessee was a veteran and served for 13 years in the United States Air Force.

TSA continues to urge that all employees get vaccinated and continue following CDC guidance, including mask requirements.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Federal Air Marshal Hennessee’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his long service.

