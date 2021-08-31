83.9 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation Security
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityCoronavirus

Federal Air Marshal Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

By Homeland Security Today
0
0

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad passing of another member of the TSA family. Federal Air Marshal Shawn Hennessee, of the Las Vegas Field Office, passed away after contracting COVID-19, on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Hennessee joined the Federal Air Marshal Service in October 2002 and spent his entire TSA career in the Las Vegas Field Office. He was dedicated to the TSA mission and worked hard to secure the nation’s transportation systems while on domestic and international mission deployments. Hennessee was a veteran and served for 13 years in the United States Air Force. 

TSA continues to urge that all employees get vaccinated and continue following CDC guidance, including mask requirements. 

Read the statement at TSA 

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Federal Air Marshal Hennessee’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his long service.

(Visited 10 times, 12 visits today)
Previous articleSerco Selects Kai Skvarla to Head International Maritime Programs
Next articleHonoring the Promise: #TaskForcePineapple Undeterred in Getting Our Allies Out of Afghanistan
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.