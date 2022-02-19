Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers to Host Virtual Construction Industry Day

This is a SPECIAL NOTICE to announce a CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY DAY in support of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) located at Glynco, GA, Artesia, NM, Charleston, SC, and Cheltenham, MD.

This event will be conducted as a Virtual Construction Industry Day. And, will be used as a MARKET RESEARCH tool by the Government to host a forum for any interested construction contractors to provide and obtain feedback regarding changes in construction pricing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time: 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST

The event is open to all businesses, both small and large, interested in conducting business with FLETC. Introductions and briefings from FLETC Procurement leadership as well as representatives from the Glynco, GA, Artesia, NM, Charleston, SC, and Cheltenham, MD training delivery points will be provided on upcoming business opportunities within their respective site.

In addition to briefings by procurement staff, a Q&A opportunity will be provided for attendees.

Courtney Brown, Contracting Officer at FLETC Glynco, GA is leading the planning efforts for this Virtual Construction Industry Day.

If your organization is interested in attending, please provide the following: business name, attendee’s name, email address, and business size (other-than-small or small (and any soci-economic characteristics that may be applicable (i.e., Small Disadvantaged Business, 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business, Women Owned Small Business, Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, and HUBZone))

The event will be limited to 50 vendors (please limit attendance to only two (2) attendees per vendor).

The MS Teams meeting link to this event will be provided one (1) day prior to the day of the event to the email addresses provided to the Government.

Points of Contact (POC) information for attending the Construction Industry Day are as follows:

Courtney Brown (Primary POC), courtney.p.brown@fletc.dhs.gov and

Tim Strong (Secondary POC), timothy.strong@fletc.dhs.gov.

NOTE: Please use the following subject heading “FLETC Construction Industry Day – March 8, 2022” for your emailed responses. Upon receipt of your email, a confirmation response email will be delivered.

Specific questions regarding the meeting shall be submitted in writing via e-mail to courtney.p.brown@fletc.dhs.gov and timothy.strong@fletc.dhs.gov no later than 2:00 PM EST on February 22, 2022. Responses to these questions will be posted on SAM.gov no later than 5:00 PM EST on February 28, 2022.

All interested parties wishing to attend the Construction Industry Day shall submit their intent to attend via e-mail to courtney.p.brown@fletc.dhs.gov and timothy.strong@fletc.dhs.gov no later than 2:00 PM EST on March 2, 2022 with your names, capability statements and respective contact information.

