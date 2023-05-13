Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers to Host Virtual Industry Day

The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) will be hosting a virtual Industry Day (via Microsoft Teams) to provide industry-specific information that focuses on active and projected FLETC supply, service, and construction requirements at each of the four training delivery points over the next 24-36 months.

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 (Please RSVP by 4pm (EST) June 22, 2023)

Time: 10am-12pm (EST)

The event is open to small and other-than-small businesses interested in conducting business with FLETC. Presentations from FLETC Procurement leadership as well as representatives from the Glynco, GA, Artesia, NM, Charleston, SC, and Cheltenham, MD training delivery points will be provided on upcoming business opportunities within their respective site.

In addition to briefings by procurement staff, a Q&A opportunity will be provided for attendees.

If you are interested in attending, please provide the: business name, attendee’s name, email address, and business size (other-than-small or small (and any socio-economic characteristics that may be applicable (i.e., Small Disadvantaged Business, 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business, Women Owned Small Business, Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, and HUBZone)).

Please use the following in the start of the email subject line:

FLETC Virtual Industry Day June 27, 2023

Please send the emailed attendance request to both:

[email protected] and [email protected]

The event will be limited to 75 vendors (please limit attendance to two attendees per vendor).

The MS Teams meeting link to the event will be provided prior to the day of the event to the email address provided.

The Industry Day in no way, expressed or implied, obligates the Government to purchase, rent, or otherwise acquire the item(s) or service(s) discussed during the event.

The Government reserves the unilateral right to make changes to the event and/or schedule and is not responsible for any technical issues (including email communications) that may occur prior to or during the event.

Read more at SAM.gov