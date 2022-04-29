FEMA Administrator Celebrates Earth Day with AmeriCorps and FEMA Corps

On April 22, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined AmeriCorps Chief Executive Officer Michael Smith, community group Washington Parks & People Executive Director and President Steve Coleman, AmeriCorps and FEMA Corps team members for an Earth Day service project at Marvin Gaye Community Center in Washington, D.C.

During the event, the team planted trees, removed trash from the park and Watts Branch Stream, a local tributary of the Potomac River.

The Marvin Gaye Community Center staff and volunteers practice resilience in everyday life, by maintaining a community garden that provides fresh produce for visitors and the community, removing invasive plant species and cleaning up litter from the stream.

To learn more about how FEMA is practicing resilience, including fighting against climate change, visit FEMA.gov.

