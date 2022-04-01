55.1 F
FEMA Administrator Criswell Headlines NEMA Mid-Year Event

Criswell’s remarks were a call to action to increase collaboration with FEMA to share expertise, increase readiness and enhance collaboration.

By Homeland Security Today
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell meets with the next generation of emergency managers at NEMA's Mid-Year Forum in Alexandria, Va., on March 29, 2022. (FEMA photo)

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell addressed emergency management colleagues Tuesday at the opening of the National Emergency Management Association’s Mid-Year Forum in Alexandria, Virginia.

Administrator Criswell focused her remarks on enhanced partnership initiatives tied to equity, resilience and a ready and prepared nation, hallmarks of the “2022-2026 FEMA Strategic Plan.”

“Last year, we embarked on an incredibly aggressive journey to develop the agency’s new strategic plan,” she said. “A plan that commits to helping communities, like the ones you lead, become more prepared and resilient.”

Administrator Criswell’s remarks were a call to action to increase collaboration with FEMA to share expertise, increase readiness and enhance collaboration. New programs highlighted included the Maryland Department of Energy’s revolving loan fund, FEMA’s emergency manager exchange program and the agency’s Swift Current initiative.

She ended her remarks with a challenge for her emergency management partners, to plan for future disaster resilience.

“I challenge you to inspire your local partners to adopt a future-based mindset,” Criswell said. “This will help fuel innovative thinking that will help us anticipate risks that are 10, 20, 30 years down the road.”

