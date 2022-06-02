FEMA Administrator Criswell Urges Preparedness for 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Announces National Building Codes Initiative

June 1 officially marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, and according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 2022 outlook it will be another active season.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell stressed the importance of taking preparedness measures early while at the National Hurricane Center in Miami earlier today.

“While it is FEMA’s goal to lead the nation, to set the example for the level readiness and preparedness we need to see for this hurricane season — we can’t do this without you. Please don’t wait — act now. Visit Ready.gov to make your emergency plan today,” said Administrator Criswell.

Criswell emphasized that now is the time to prepare your home and your family, because it only takes one storm to devastate a community. Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem and can affect inland communities.

Consider these actions to start your preparedness today:

Visit Ready.gov to learn about how to prepare for disasters that might happen where you live, work or visit. You’ll get information for individuals, individuals with disabilities, families, kids, pets and businesses on how to prepare for or what to do in case of a severe storm this hurricane season.

Build an emergency kit. If you live in Hawai’i, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands, consider having supplies to last at least 10 days.

You can also download the free FEMA App to receive weather alerts and warnings for up to five different locations in the United States.

Visit Ready.gov/hurricanes for the latest information on being prepared for this hurricane season.

FEMA recently updated the agency’s text to shelter feature. In the event of an evacuation, you can text 43362 to research emergency shelters in your location.

Following her visit to the National Hurricane Center, Criswell visited Florida International University’s Wall of Wind to announce the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Initiative to Advance Building Codes. The national initiative will help ensure that federally funded structures whether new or rehabilitated, are strong enough to withstand the frequency, strength and severity of extreme weather events.

“The National Institute of Building Sciences reports that the adoption of hazard resistant building codes saves communities $11 per every $1 invested,” Criswell said. “By modernizing building codes, we will not only save money by protecting people’s property and lowering energy costs, but we will also protect people’s lives by making our infrastructure more resilient to severe weather and the impacts of climate change. This critical initiative underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to achieving these objectives by bolstering the adoption of the latest, current building codes and standards across this nation.”

In April, FEMA released the agency’s “Building Codes Strategy” to organize and prioritize FEMA activities to advance the adoption and enforcement of hazard-resist building codes and standards for agency programs.

Read more at FEMA