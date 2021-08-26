FEMA Administrator Discusses Ongoing Hurricane Recovery Efforts, Preparedness for Impending Storm During Louisiana Visit

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to Lake Charles, La., earlier today, where she met with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter to discuss preparedness efforts, as a weather system looms in the Gulf of Mexico, and also get an up-close look at ongoing recovery efforts in Lake Charles from hurricanes Laura and Delta and recent spring flooding.

“This week marks one year since Hurricane Laura, the most powerful storm to impact Louisiana since 1856, made landfall,” said Administrator Criswell. “The destruction of this storm, Hurricane Delta, the winter storm and May flooding have impacted every facet of the community’s infrastructure.

“FEMA remains committed to our state and local partners during their road to recovery and will remain engaged in the efforts being put forth to make these communities more resilient,” she said.

Administrator Criswell then participated in a press briefing with several mayors at the Parish Emergency Operations Center.

As the nation enters the peak months of the 2021 hurricane season, FEMA is tracking Tropical Depression 9 as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center predicts the system will be at or near major hurricane intensity on Sunday.

Dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind and heavy rain are possible on Sunday and Monday along portions of the northern Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to the upper Texas coast, with the greatest risk along the coast of Louisiana.

Hurricanes are immense systems, and changes in size, intensity speed and direction can change quickly. Areas far from the storm’s center can experience effects such as flooding and heavy winds.

The Time to Plan is Now

If you are in the storm’s possible path, closely monitor the progress of this system and ensure your hurricane plan is in place. Visit Ready.gov for details.

Heed local officials’ instructions. Know your evacuation zone and be ready to evacuate if told to do so. If you go to a community or group shelter, remember to follow the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for protecting yourself and family from COVID-19.

Have enough supplies for your household; include medication, disinfectant supplies, masks, pet supplies in your go bag.

Administrator Criswell will return to Washington following her visit to Louisiana.

Read more at FEMA

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)