FEMA Announces 2022 Youth Preparedness Council

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced the 2022-2023 Youth Preparedness Council members today.
FEMA selected 15 new members to join 10 returning council members. Members were selected based on their dedication to public service, community involvement and potential to increase levels of community resilience throughout the country.
This year, FEMA celebrates the council’s 10th anniversary. FEMA created the council in 2012 to bring together diverse young leaders interested in strengthening disaster preparedness across the nation and within their communities.
“Today, we welcome and celebrate the new Youth Preparedness Council members, who represent the next generation of emergency managers,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “This culturally diverse, creative and dedicated group of young leaders will build upon the significant contributions made by past council members over the last decade, helping to make their communities more resilient to disasters.”
Youth Preparedness Council Members
The New 2022 Council Members
Sophie Fares of California
Lauren Coval of Colorado
Taylor Worbington of Florida
Vaishnavi Kumbala of Louisiana
Navin Ramesh of Massachusetts
Theo Illarionov of Massachusetts
Janice Saji of Michigan
Aarushi Bute of Missouri
Meher Harjani of New Jersey
Amanda Cisse of New York
Kemi Heyward-Rotimi of North Carolina
Neha Srinivasan of Oregon
Ryan Liu of Texas
Layla Ibrahim of Virginia
Katie Clark of Washington
The Returning Council Members
Isaac Doll of Colorado
Aubrey Dockins of Florida
Miles Butler of Idaho
Beitris Boyreau-Millar of Maryland
Ranjana Ramesh of Massachusetts
Alexia Nastasia of Missouri
Mirika Jambudi of New Jersey
Megan Cameron of New York
Amira Seay of Texas
Shivani Jayaprakasam of Washington
The council demonstrates FEMA’s commitment to promote and sustain a prepared nation. The council provides an avenue to engage young people by considering their perspectives, feedback and opinions. Council members meet with FEMA staff throughout their term to provide input on strategies, initiatives and projects.
This year, each council member, all eighth through 12th graders, will participate in the Youth Preparedness Council summit held virtually in late July. During this annual event, members will participate in online preparedness activities, learn from senior leaders in national preparedness and engage with FEMA community preparedness staff who offer support and mentorship throughout their term.
To learn more about FEMA’s Youth Preparedness Council, visit: fema.gov/ypc