FEMA Announces $72 Million in BRIC & FMA Grants to Fund Resiliency Projects Across Region 3

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently announced the recipients of the FY21 pre-disaster hazard mitigation grants from their Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) and Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) programs. These grants are open to all communities to help fund mitigation actions to combat climate change and protect communities that are vulnerable to disaster.

BRIC FY21 Region 3 Recipients

The following projects were selected as part of the national competition for the FY21 BRIC program:

District of Columbia Water & Sewer Authority (District of Columbia.): $20.3 million

This grant will help fund a project at the Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant (AWTP). Three floodwall segments will be built to complete a floodwall system for DC Water. It will provide the Blue Plains AWTP with flood risk mitigation against the 500-year flood event, plus three feet of freeboard to account for wave action and sea level rise.

City of Philadelphia (Philadelphia, PA): $25 million

This grant will help fund the final phase of the Cohocksink Flood Mitigation Project which will include the construction of new sewer infrastructure and green stormwater infrastructure systems in the flood prone Northern Liberties, Ludlow and South Kensington neighborhoods.

City of Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA): $25.1 million

This grant will help fund the Eastern Shore Drive Drainage Improvement Project in Virginia Beach which has seen an increase in storms impacting the area. The project will include several infrastructure improvements that will provide vital protections to residents, businesses and critical assets.

FEMA changed the scoring criteria for the FY21 BRIC grant program to expand access to disadvantaged communities. Scoring criteria for the competitive grant program has been adjusted to incentivize mitigation actions that consider climate change and future conditions, populations impacted and economically disadvantaged rural communities.

FY21 BRIC projects selected in other FEMA regions across the country can be found at Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities FY 2021 Subapplication and Selection Status | FEMA.gov

FEMA is also now disbursing funds to the previously announced FY20 BRIC recipients which include one project in The District of Columbia and one in Baltimore, Maryland totaling more than $50 million dollars in funding. FEMA previously awarded $19.95 million to another BRIC grant project in The District of Columbia at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital.

BRIC FY20 Region 3 Recipients

The following projects were selected as part of the national competition for the FY20 BRIC program:

The District of Columbia Emergency Management Agency (District of Columbia): $18.61 million

This grant will help implement subsurface and landscape mitigation strategies that will create a greenway corridor between two parks that help move water away from low-lying areas. This project will reduce flooding, heat and heat island effect.

The South Baltimore Gateway Partnership (Baltimore, MD): $31.92 million

This grant will help protect the heart of Baltimore City against sea level rise-related flood risk and erosion. Through a coordinated network of vegetated berms, living shorelines, restored wetlands/aquatic habitats, and public space enhancements, the grant will be used to fund Stage 1 of the Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative along the Patapsco River. In turn, this will help increase the resilience of two community lifelines: the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company’s (BGE) Spring Gardens site and the Medstar Harbor Hospital site.

Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital Campus & D.C. Emergency Communications Microgrid Project (District of Columbia): $19.95 million

This grant will help construct a microgrid at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital Campus to provide resilient power to their communications center, which provides several vital services including 9-1-1 service.

FMA FY21 Region 3 Recipients

Nine projects totaling over $1.6 million were selected in the nationwide competition for award consideration in the Flood Mitigation Assistance program.

These projects are located in communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia and will cover activities including hazard mitigation planning, detailed scoping for future infrastructure projects, upgrading pump stations and acquiring flood prone properties at fair market value.

State Grant Title Federal Share Maryland FMA 2021 Maryland Management Costs $2,500.00 Maryland 2021 Calvert County Flood Mitigation Plan Update $25,000.00 Pennsylvania FMA 2021 Pennsylvania State Management Cost $75,000.00 Pennsylvania Scoping FMA West Pittston Luzerne Levee $562,500.00 Pennsylvania 2021 FMA Technical Assistance $50,000.00 Pennsylvania Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County Acquisition Project $291,900.00 Pennsylvania Easton Northampton Acquisition/Demolition $267,250.00 Virginia FMA 2021 Virginia Management Costs $30,000.00 Virginia Henrico County – Almond Creek Pump Station $300,000.00

FMA projects selected in other FEMA regions across the country can be found at Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Grant | FEMA.gov.

“As we finalize the second year of BRIC and another year of FMA grant selections and awards, we’re happy to work with states within our region and Washington D.C to find new and innovative ways to make their communities more resilient,” said FEMA Region 3 Regional Administrator MaryAnn Tierney. “We encourage those communities who didn’t apply or weren’t selected to work with their state hazard mitigation partners to apply for funding in the next cycle.”

President Biden recently announced that there will be nearly $2.3 billion available in FY22 for BRIC grants, a historic amount for the program. Communities can expect Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) and for the application process to open for FY22 BRIC grants in the next few months.

Local communities should be mindful of state application deadlines which will be in advance of FEMA’s deadline. Communities apply for these grant programs through their states.

The key differences between FEMA’s FMA & BRIC grant programs:

Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA)

FMA is a pre-disaster, competitive grant program that provides funding to states, local communities, federally recognized tribes and territories.

Funds can be used for projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program.

FEMA chooses recipients based on the applicant’s ranking of the project and the eligibility and cost-effectiveness of the project.

FEMA requires state, local, tribal and territorial governments to develop and adopt hazard mitigation plans as a condition for receiving certain types of non-emergency disaster assistance, including funding for hazard mitigation assistance projects.

Cost share: 75% federal; 25% local. If a project mitigates a repetitive loss property insured by the NFIP, the cost share is 90% federal; 10% local. For severe repetitive loss properties, FEMA will provide up to 100% of the project costs.

Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC)

BRIC is a pre-disaster grant program that provides funding to states, local communities, federally recognized tribes, and territories.

grant program that provides funding to states, local communities, federally recognized tribes, and territories. There are three funding options within BRIC: State/Territory Allocation: provides a specified amount of money to each state or territory for capability & capacity building projects. Tribal Set-Aside: A specified amount of money set aside for projects undertaken by tribal governments across the country. National Competition

The BRIC program’s guiding principles are: supporting communities through capability- and capacity-building encouraging and enabling innovation promoting partnerships enabling large projects maintaining flexibility; and providing consistency.

Funds diverse mitigation projects with a focus on holistic infrastructure solutions.

Cost share: 75% federal; 25% local. If an applicant is an economically disadvantaged rural community, then there is a 90% federal cost share, 10% local.

More information on how communities can apply for BRIC or FMA funding and resources available can be found here: www.fema.gov/grants/mitigation/applying.

State, local, tribal or territorial officials, as well as community leaders, interested in making the connection between equity and hazard mitigation are encouraged to contact us at FEMA-ExpandingMitigation@fema.dhs.gov.

