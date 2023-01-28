FEMA Appoints Charles Armstrong as CIO

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has appointed Charles R. Armstrong as the agency’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Armstrong was formerly the Assistant Commissioner (AC) and CIO of the Office of Information and Technology (OIT), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In these roles, Armstrong was responsible for managing and integrating all of CBP’s IT solutions in alignment with overarching Department of Homeland Security (DHS) strategies.

His responsibilities at CBP included application development, maintaining an efficient IT infrastructure that enables enforcement technology services and support, tactical communications, laboratory services, and modernization initiatives for improving the service delivery in support of CBP’s core business processes. Armstrong led OIT as the AC from June 2008 until February 2016, during which time he oversaw and executed a budget of nearly 1.3 billion dollars and a workforce of about 6000 Federal employees and contractors throughout the world.

Armstrong has more than 30 years of leadership and technology experience in IT operations and management. After beginning his career with the Department of the Navy, he worked for the U.S. Customs Service and CBP in various capacities. He served as the Executive Director, Customs Modernization. He also served as the CIO, DHS Border and Transportation Security prior to serving as the DHS Deputy CIO from 2005 through 2008. While at DHS, Armstrong was a champion of the Department’s IT initiatives for improving secure information-sharing capabilities.

He graduated from Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and obtained a Master’s Certificate in Management from National Louis University. He is a Harvard Senior Executive Fellow and a graduate of the General Services Administration Strategic and Tactical Advocates for Results (STAR) Program. Armstrong is a Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP).

He is the recipient of the prestigious Presidential Rank Award given out by the President to a small group of career Senior Executives and career employees who are strong leaders, professionals, and scientists who achieve results and consistently demonstrate a relentless commitment to excellence in public service.

Armstrong is also a strategic advisor at the Government Technology and Services Coalition (GTSC) and a member of the Homeland Security Today editorial board. Over several years, he has worked with many GTSC members to help them understand the CBP mission and assist CBP officials to find the technologies and services they need in the rapidly evolving homeland security threat environment.