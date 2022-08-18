FEMA Appoints Sherman Gillums, Jr. to Lead Office of Disability Integration and Coordination

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced today that Sherman Gillums, Jr. will serve as director of the agency’s Office of Disability Integration and Coordination.

The office serves to ensure the agency’s commitment to equity and inclusion of people with disabilities before, during and after disasters. In his role, Gillums will provide program and policy guidance to the administrator, while leading the workforce in supporting equitable access to programs and services for people with disabilities.

“People with disabilities are disproportionately impacted by natural disasters. That is why FEMA takes our people-first approach seriously, and will continue to make available adequate and tailored resources for communities with unique needs,” said Administrator Criswell. “By having Mr. Gillums join the FEMA workforce and leading our disability integration team, we have an expert, well known disabilities advocate ready to strengthen and advance the way we help people with disabilities before, during and after disasters.”

Gillums most recently served as chief strategy and operations officer with the National Alliance on Mental Illness. He oversaw the organization’s efforts to provide timely access to mental healthcare for underserved communities and foster an understanding of mental illness. Gillums also served in leadership positions with the Paralyzed Veterans and AMVETS, two of the nation’s largest congressionally charted veteran’s service organizations.

“I consider federal service to be the most important role I have taken on since serving our country in uniform,” said Gillums. “I spent the past two decades working to ensure people with disabilities, including veterans who sacrificed for our country, have equitable access to healthcare and employment. The stakes rise even higher in times of natural disaster, and I am honored to join the dedicated FEMA teams who answer the call.”

Gillums attended the University of San Diego School of Business and completed his executive education at Harvard Business School. He served as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps for 12 years.

Read more at FEMA