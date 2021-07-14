U.S. Army Maj. Jenny Allen, a registered nurse assigned to the 534th Medical Detachment, 3rd Medical Corps, checks the fluids being administered to a patient at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Colton, Calif., Jan. 2, 2021. The Department of Defense medical teams integrated into California hospitals to provide medical support alongside hospital medical personnel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. DeAndre Pierce)

FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $600 Million

FEMA has provided over $606 million to more than 91,000 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs for deaths occurring on or after Jan. 20, 2020.

Nearly 2,500 dedicated personnel continue to work with applicants to manually review every application and determine eligibility each week. Eligibility determinations are not driven by state/location; instead, they are based on when the applicant submits all required documentation.

“Applications” reflect the number of individuals who called to begin the process for assistance.

Applicants may apply by calling 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. Multilingual services are available. Please note, phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Applicants who use a relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide FEMA with the specific number assigned to them for that service so that agency representatives are able to contact them.

Read the state-by-state numbers at FEMA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Go to Top
X