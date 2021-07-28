One of the intensive care unit beds. Soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital based in Fort Carson, Colorado work to set up a field hospital in the Centurylink Field Events Center. This hospital will serve as overflow for Puget Sound area hospitals and will only treat patients who do not have COVID-19. (Photo by Jeff Markham/FEMA)

FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $800 Million

FEMA has provided over $804 million to nearly 122,000 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs for deaths occurring on or after Jan. 20, 2020.

Over 3,000 dedicated personnel continue to work with applicants to manually review every application and determine eligibility each week. Eligibility determinations are not driven by state/location; instead, they are based on when the applicant submits all required documentation.

Applicants may apply by calling 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. Multilingual services are available. Please note, phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Applicants who use a relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide FEMA with the specific number assigned to them for that service so that agency representatives are able to contact them.

