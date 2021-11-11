53.6 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCoronavirus
Subject Matter AreasCoronavirusPandemic/Biohazard

FEMA Funding for COVID-19 Response Continues

FEMA will continue to provide 100% of the federal funding for National Guard activities to combat and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Spc. Justin Myers, 996th Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, assists Spc. Paige Curtiss, 253rd Engineer Battalion, food service specialist, with putting on personal protection equipment before entering a COVID-19 hot zone at an alternate care facility on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., June 2, 2020. Arizona National Guard service members are assisting the Public Heath Service while they care for COVID-19 patients by providing security and other non-medical tasks as needed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. announced Tuesday that funding to support all eligible COVID-19 work will continue at a 100% federal cost share through April 1, 2022.

This funding will be available to local, state, tribal or territorial governments and certain non-profit organizations for eligible costs associated with ongoing COVID-19 recovery efforts and vaccine initiatives.

FEMA will continue to provide 100% of the federal funding for National Guard activities to combat and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. National Guard activities under Title 32 remain under the command and control of their respective governors but is funded by the Department of Defense (DoD). FEMA has mission assigned DoD to fund Title 32 National Guard deployments to support state and territorial efforts in response to the pandemic.

The full capacity and capability of the federal government is brought to this effort to protect and support our families, schools and businesses and to assist state, local, tribal and territorial governments in the fight against COVID-19.

The National Guard will continue assisting with vaccine distribution as their medical teams continue supporting direct patient care. National Guard teams help distribute food and personal protective equipment, support contact tracing and testing.

To date, FEMA has provided more than $32.1 billion in COVID-19 assistance, including $6.1 billion for vaccination support. Previously, President Biden approved FEMA to provide 100% cost share on these measures until Dec. 31, 2021.

Read more at FEMA

Previous articleNew FEMA Tool Provides Access to Hazus-Related Products
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.