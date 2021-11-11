FEMA Funding for COVID-19 Response Continues

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. announced Tuesday that funding to support all eligible COVID-19 work will continue at a 100% federal cost share through April 1, 2022.

This funding will be available to local, state, tribal or territorial governments and certain non-profit organizations for eligible costs associated with ongoing COVID-19 recovery efforts and vaccine initiatives.

FEMA will continue to provide 100% of the federal funding for National Guard activities to combat and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. National Guard activities under Title 32 remain under the command and control of their respective governors but is funded by the Department of Defense (DoD). FEMA has mission assigned DoD to fund Title 32 National Guard deployments to support state and territorial efforts in response to the pandemic.

The full capacity and capability of the federal government is brought to this effort to protect and support our families, schools and businesses and to assist state, local, tribal and territorial governments in the fight against COVID-19.

The National Guard will continue assisting with vaccine distribution as their medical teams continue supporting direct patient care. National Guard teams help distribute food and personal protective equipment, support contact tracing and testing.

To date, FEMA has provided more than $32.1 billion in COVID-19 assistance, including $6.1 billion for vaccination support. Previously, President Biden approved FEMA to provide 100% cost share on these measures until Dec. 31, 2021.

