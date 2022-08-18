FEMA Holds Hurricane Season Briefing with National Coalition Partners

As the nation approaches peak hurricane season, FEMA held a briefing yesterday focused on community and faith-based leaders in support of the agency’s summer and fall disaster season outreach. The virtual event included a cross section of neighborhood and national organizations, bringing together leaders who convene networks to build and strengthen underserved communities.

“I especially want to say thank you for your support, for your service and for the leadership you provide for your communities and your organizations each and every day,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “As communities nationwide continue to face the impacts of climate change and the COVID pandemic, as well as navigate the increasingly complex disaster recovery we’re seeing from these complex events, your efforts are more important than ever to make sure we are meeting communities’ needs.”

The Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery Anne Bink gave an overview of hurricane preparedness and response activities and priorities in support of FEMA’s summer and fall disaster season planning.

The event marked a unique opportunity for FEMA leadership to share information on the agency’s mission to help people before, during and after disasters with key grassroots and grass-top partner organizations including, but not limited to: Interfaith Power and Light, All Healers Mental Health Alliance, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Education, Economics, Environmental, Climate, and Health Organization (EEECHO), the HBCU Emergency Management Workforce Consortium, the Undivide Project, the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management, Next Leadership Development Corporation, Green Latinos, Hope Enterprise Corporation Credit Union, the National Action Network, United Megacare, United Sikhs, Council of Foundations, Women of Color Advancing Peace Security and Conflict Transformation and the Climate Initiative and members of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

“Everyday faith-based and community organizations are helping people through emergencies large and small. The partners who joined us represent many of the leading organizations at the intersection of emergency management, equity and climate resilience,” said Dept. of Homeland Security Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships Director Marcus Coleman, who facilitated the briefing. “We appreciate the work of all non-government organizations helping people before, during and after disasters and will continue to strive toward becoming a more compassionate and inclusionary agency.”

Other presenters included the Small Business Administration as well as FEMA’s Office of External Affairs, that provided an overview of upcoming FEMA initiatives for National Preparedness Month in September and the recently upgraded FEMA App, a personalized disaster resource to help you feel empowered and take charge of any disaster thrown your way. Download on iOS or Android.

Read more at FEMA