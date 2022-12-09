FEMA Policy Change Provides Over $169 Million to Disaster Survivors for Mold Remediation

This week, FEMA announced over $169 million in additional assistance has been provided to survivors because of a policy update which expanded home repair assistance to specifically address applicants with remediating disaster-caused mold growth. Because of the policy update, more than 111,000 additional applicants have been able to get assistance.

In August 2021, under the leadership of FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, the agency implemented these policy changes to help simplify the disaster assistance process and increase equity and accessibility for all disaster survivors.

Prior to the policy change, eligible applicants were able to receive assistance to clean and sanitize water-damaged property to prevent mold growth, but those funds weren’t provided for mold remediation from the disaster.

“Flooding can lead to dangerous mold growth, creating challenges for residents to remain in their homes after a disaster and putting their health and safety at risk,” said Administrator Criswell. “By expanding Home Repair Assistance so all residents, including those from low-income and underserved communities, can better access this critical resource, FEMA is putting people first and reducing the likelihood of additional damage to affected homes.”

As a result of this initiative, more than $17 million in mold remediation assistance has gone to survivors of Hurricane Ian and more than $3.5 million to survivors of Hurricane Fiona.

Remedies for Mold and Flooded Items

Make sure you disinfect anything that’s touched floodwater. Any structure that’s been flooded may have mold.

Scrub mold off hard surfaces with detergent and water and dry completely.

