FEMA Reaches One-Year Mark of COVID-19 Funeral Assistance, Provides More Than $2.1 Billion to Families

The agency launched a targeted outreach campaign this month directed to localities identified with high rates of COVID-19-related deaths.

By Homeland Security Today
Air Force Maj. Becky Bautch, 99th Medical Group, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., provides care to COVID-19 positive patients in an intensive care unit at Los Angeles County University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Garrison Waites and Pfc. Joseph Leva/5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Over the past year, FEMA has provided more than $2.1 billion in COVID-19 funeral assistance to 326,000 applicants grappling with the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.

Committed to reaching all affected communities, the agency launched a targeted outreach campaign this month. Paid advertisements are directed to localities identified with high rates of COVID-19-related deaths, low funeral assistance application rates and a high Social Vulnerability Index score.

The advertisements help ensure information about FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program reaches underserved communities who have experienced a high COVID-19 death rate. The ads are running in San Bernardino, California; Bronx County, New York; Philadelphia; and Hidalgo, Texas.

In its first year, COVID-19 funeral assistance has:

  • Awarded over $2.1 billion to assist 326,000 applicants.
  • Provided a $6,500 average award.
  • Maintained a 97% eligibility approval rate.
  • Supported 76 languages through the toll-free COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline.
  • Translated 13 web pages and 29 languages for an informational one-pager.

Eligible applicants may qualify for up to $9,000 for each deceased individual per application, with a maximum of $35,500 for applicants who may have incurred funeral expenses for multiple individuals due to COVID-19.

Additional information, including eligibility requirements, can be found at COVID-19 Funeral Assistance | FEMA.gov.

Read more at FEMA

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

