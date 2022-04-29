FEMA Region IX Hosts Webinar on How To Do Business With FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer (OCCPO) and FEMA Region IX will host a How To Do Business With FEMA ZOOM webinar May 16, 2022 (Monday) from 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST).

This Webinar will cover:

How To Do Business With FEMA

FEMA’s Small Business Program

Category Management

FEMA Contracting

FEMA Private Sector Liaisons

Small Business Administration (SBA) Programs

Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Programs

Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_upjkT218Te6nBKYL2PjQQA

The target audience for this webinar is businesses located in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Guam, American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants. Registration will automatically close once maximum capacity has been reached.

Read more at SAM.gov