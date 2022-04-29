FEMA Region IX Hosts Webinar on How To Do Business With FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer (OCCPO) and FEMA Region IX will host a How To Do Business With FEMA ZOOM webinar May 16, 2022 (Monday) from 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST).
This Webinar will cover:
- How To Do Business With FEMA
- FEMA’s Small Business Program
- Category Management
- FEMA Contracting
- FEMA Private Sector Liaisons
- Small Business Administration (SBA) Programs
- Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Programs
Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_upjkT218Te6nBKYL2PjQQA
The target audience for this webinar is businesses located in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Guam, American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants. Registration will automatically close once maximum capacity has been reached.