FEMA Region VII Hosting How to Do Business with FEMA Webinar

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer (OCCPO) and FEMA Region VII will host a How To Do Business With FEMA ZOOM webinar May 4, 2022 (Wednesday) from 2:00pm to 4:30pm Central Daylight Time (CDT).

This Webinar will cover:

How To Do Business With FEMA

FEMA’s Small Business Program

Category Management

FEMA Contracting

FEMA Private Sector Liaisons

Small Business Administration (SBA) Programs

Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Programs

Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_wL4CYmw-QtexV2AlPpWOTQ

The target audience for this webinar is businesses located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

All registration requests must be completed by Monday, April 11, 2022, 5:00 p.m. Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants. Registration will automatically close once maximum capacity has been reached.

