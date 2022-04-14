FEMA Region VII Hosting How to Do Business with FEMA Webinar

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer (OCCPO) and FEMA Region VII will host a How To Do Business With FEMA ZOOM webinar May 4, 2022 (Wednesday) from 2:00pm to 4:30pm Central Daylight Time (CDT).
This Webinar will cover:
- How To Do Business With FEMA
- FEMA’s Small Business Program
- Category Management
- FEMA Contracting
- FEMA Private Sector Liaisons
- Small Business Administration (SBA) Programs
- Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Programs
Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_wL4CYmw-QtexV2AlPpWOTQ
The target audience for this webinar is businesses located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.
All registration requests must be completed by Monday, April 11, 2022, 5:00 p.m. Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants. Registration will automatically close once maximum capacity has been reached.