Federal PagesDHSFEMA

FEMA Region VII Hosting How to Do Business with FEMA Webinar

By Homeland Security Today
The EF-5 tornado that swept through Joplin, Mo., May 22, 2011, damaged or destroyed about 8,000 buildings and killed 160 people. (Photo by Mark Haviland/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer (OCCPO) and FEMA Region VII will host a How To Do Business With FEMA ZOOM webinar May 4, 2022 (Wednesday) from 2:00pm to 4:30pm Central Daylight Time (CDT).

This Webinar will cover:

  • How To Do Business With FEMA
  • FEMA’s Small Business Program
  • Category Management
  • FEMA Contracting
  • FEMA Private Sector Liaisons
  • Small Business Administration (SBA) Programs
  • Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Programs

Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_wL4CYmw-QtexV2AlPpWOTQ

The target audience for this webinar is businesses located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

All registration requests must be completed by Monday, April 11, 2022, 5:00 p.m. Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants. Registration will automatically close once maximum capacity has been reached.

Read more at SAM.gov

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

