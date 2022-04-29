47.7 F
FEMA Region X Hosting How to Do Business with FEMA Webinar

By Homeland Security Today
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake seven miles in Alaska on Nov. 30, 2018, caused significant infrastructure damage in a number of areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal Dresel)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer (OCCPO) and FEMA Region X will host a How To Do Business With FEMA ZOOM webinar May 18, 2022 (Wednesday) from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST.

This Webinar will cover:

  • How To Do Business With FEMA
  • FEMA’s Small Business Program
  • Category Management
  • FEMA Contracting
  • FEMA Private Sector Liaisons

Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_suhI6eBFSmehuK_KKBNUww

The target audience for this webinar is businesses located in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants. Registration will automatically close once maximum capacity has been reached.

Read more at SAM.gov

