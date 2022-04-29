FEMA Region X Hosting How to Do Business with FEMA Webinar

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer (OCCPO) and FEMA Region X will host a How To Do Business With FEMA ZOOM webinar May 18, 2022 (Wednesday) from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST.
This Webinar will cover:
- How To Do Business With FEMA
- FEMA’s Small Business Program
- Category Management
- FEMA Contracting
- FEMA Private Sector Liaisons
Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_suhI6eBFSmehuK_KKBNUww
The target audience for this webinar is businesses located in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.
Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants. Registration will automatically close once maximum capacity has been reached.