FEMA Releases RFI on Support for National Dam Safety Program

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), National Dam Safety Program (NDSP), requires Communication, Training, Education and Awareness Support Services.

This RFI is issued solely for information gathering purposes to identify sources that can provide support for the National Dam Safety Program. In accordance with FAR 15.201(e), RFIs may be used when the Government wants to obtain price, delivery, other market information, and capabilities for planning purposes. Responses to these RFIs are not offers and cannot be accepted by the Government to form a binding contract. This RFI shall not be construed as a commitment by the Government for any purpose, nor does it restrict the Government to an ultimate acquisition approach. Respondents are solely responsible for all expenses associated with their RFI response. Respondents will not receive additional information in response to their submittal to the RFI and will not be notified of the resulting market research.

Interested contractors shall submit their RFI responses electronically to Janelle LaMaster, Contracting Officer, at Janelle.Lamaster@fema.dhs.gov and Carolyn Horne, Contract Specialist, at Carolyn.Horne@associates.fema.dhs.gov no later than 3:00PM Eastern Standard Time (EST), March 1, 2023. Questions regarding this RFI are due no later than February 22nd 2023.

