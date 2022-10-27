FEMA Seeks Comments on the Draft ‘Planning Considerations for Cyber Incidents: Guidance for Emergency Managers’

FEMA is seeking feedback on the draft “Planning Considerations for Cyber Incidents: Guidance for Emergency Managers.” This document provides state, local, tribal and territorial emergency managers with foundational knowledge of cyber incidents to increase cyber preparedness efforts in their jurisdictions.

Key aspects of cyber incident preparedness included in the document:

Understanding the types of cyber incidents likely to occur;

Engaging service owners and operators;

Identifying cyber dependent critical services and related dependencies;

Prioritizing and planning for service and system disruptions;

Identifying roles and responsibilities;

Providing integrated communication and public messaging; and

Developing a cyber incident response plan.

To provide input, download the line-numbered version of the draft guide and feedback form, then submit the completed feedback form to NPD-Planning@fema.dhs.gov. This open comment period will conclude on Nov. 22, 2022.

FEMA will host four, 60-minute webinars to provide an overview of the document. The sessions will include facilitated discussions with stakeholders to help improve the existing draft. FEMA seeks input — especially real-world case studies — that can be incorporated into the document. Advance registration is required and on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register, click on your preferred session below:

If you require assistive accommodations to participate in these sessions, please email us at NPD-Planning@fema.dhs.gov.

Comments made during the webinars are for discussion purposes only.

