38.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, January 27, 2023
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSSubject Matter Areas

FEMA Seeks Leaders for National Youth Preparedness Council

During their one-year term, council members will collaborate virtually with each other to develop projects that promote preparedness on a local and national scale.

By Homeland Security Today
FEMA Corps youth assist victims of Hurricane Sandy on Nov. 14, 2012. (Walt Jennings/FEMA)

FEMA is accepting applications for the Youth Preparedness Council, a program that brings teens together from across the nation who are interested and engaged in community preparedness.

Council members are selected based on their dedication to public service, their efforts in making a difference in their communities, and their potential to expand their impact as national leaders for emergency preparedness. Students in grades eight through 11 are eligible to apply.

“FEMA is committed to empowering and bringing young voices to the table when discussing ways to bolster our nation’s disaster preparedness. Our nation’s youth offer unique perspectives that are especially important considering the affect climate change and associated extreme weather events will have for generations to come,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “By joining the Youth Preparedness Council, young people from across the country will have the opportunity to learn and grow as emergency managers while helping their communities become safer and more resilient to all hazards.”

During their one-year term, council members will collaborate virtually with each other to develop projects that promote preparedness on a local and national scale. Members will also attend the council summit in July and engage with top leaders within FEMA, the federal government and national non-profit organizations.

Youths interested in applying to the council must submit a completed application form and provide two letters of recommendation. All applications and supporting materials must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. PT, March 6, 2023. New council members will be announced in June.

To access the application materials, read about the current council members, and for more information about the Youth Preparedness Council visit https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/individuals-communities/youth-preparedness-council.

Read more at FEMA

Previous articleU.S. Capitol Police Investigated 7,501 Threat Cases in 2022
Next articleNOAA Satellites Helped Save 397 Lives in 2022
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals