FEMA Seeks Leaders for National Youth Preparedness Council

FEMA is accepting applications for the Youth Preparedness Council, a program that brings teens together from across the nation who are interested and engaged in community preparedness.

Council members are selected based on their dedication to public service, their efforts in making a difference in their communities, and their potential to expand their impact as national leaders for emergency preparedness. Students in grades eight through 11 are eligible to apply.

“FEMA is committed to empowering and bringing young voices to the table when discussing ways to bolster our nation’s disaster preparedness. Our nation’s youth offer unique perspectives that are especially important considering the affect climate change and associated extreme weather events will have for generations to come,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “By joining the Youth Preparedness Council, young people from across the country will have the opportunity to learn and grow as emergency managers while helping their communities become safer and more resilient to all hazards.”

During their one-year term, council members will collaborate virtually with each other to develop projects that promote preparedness on a local and national scale. Members will also attend the council summit in July and engage with top leaders within FEMA, the federal government and national non-profit organizations.

Youths interested in applying to the council must submit a completed application form and provide two letters of recommendation. All applications and supporting materials must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. PT, March 6, 2023. New council members will be announced in June.

To access the application materials, read about the current council members, and for more information about the Youth Preparedness Council visit https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/individuals-communities/youth-preparedness-council.

