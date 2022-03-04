FEMA Seeks Online Training for National Dam Safety Program

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) intends to procure a sole source, Firm-Fixed-Price (FFP) purchase order for Web Based Dam Safety related seminars with the Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO). The purchase order is anticipated to be one (1) base year and two (2) 12 (12) month options. This proposed purchase order will provide continuous learning for the National Dam Safety Program. The National Dam Safety Program is required to ensure that new and existing dams are safe through the development of technologically and economically feasible programs and procedures for national dam safety hazard reduction.

The requirement is to provide unlimited access for State Dam Safety Officials to ASDSO’s Web-Based Training Program live webinars. ASDSO’s training portal will house the 70+ archived, 2-hour webinars created by ASDSO. State dam safety officials will have unlimited access to these archived webinars. ASDSO will update the Dam Failure and Incidents website by adding five (5) lessons learned and five (5) best practices case studies during the period of performance.

This action is being taken under the authority of the Test Program for Commercial Items, 41 U.S.C. 1901, which authorizes other than full and open competition when there is only one responsible source, and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.

THERE ARE NO SOLICITATION DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR THIS REQUIREMENT. This notice of intent is not a request for competitive proposals. Interested, responsible sources may submit information about their capability to perform this requirement, which shall be considered by the agency. Capability statements must be received by the response date and time of this notice. A determination not to compete this requirement, based upon responses to this notice, is solely within the discretion of the Government.

Read more at SAM.gov