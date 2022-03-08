45.4 F
FEMA Seeks Public Feedback on Emergency Operations Center Resource Type

This resource typing definition document will facilitate the sharing of deployable resource types at all jurisdictional levels.

By Homeland Security Today
CDC activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (CDC photo)

FEMA’s National Integration Center is seeking public feedback on an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) resource typing definition that enhances the interoperability and the effectiveness of mutual aid. This 30-day national engagement period will conclude at 5 p.m. EST on April 1, 2022 and provides an opportunity for interested parties to comment on the draft document to ensure that it is relevant for all implementing partners.

This resource typing definition document will facilitate the sharing of deployable resource types at all jurisdictional levels. To provide comments on the draft documents, complete the feedback form and submit the form to NIMS no later than 5 p.m. ET on April 1, 2022.

Read more at FEMA

