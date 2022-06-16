FEMA to Hold LogHOUSE 2023 Industry Day on July 12

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mission to support our nation depends on partnerships with our citizens and first responders, and as we work together, we are able to build, sustain, and improve our mission ready capabilities before, during, and after a disaster.
FEMA is hosting a LogHOUSE 2023 Industry Day Event Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The purpose of this Industry Day Event is to inform local businesses of the upcoming LogHOUSE 2023 requirement, obtain industry input, and request best practices in developing efficient processes for reasonable response time.
The following list is inclusive of, but not limited to, tasks associated with the current LogHOUSE contracts
Purchasing temporary housing units (THU)
Hauling and Installation of THUs
Maintenance of THUs
Deactivation of THUs
Portable Toilets
Site Preparation
Base Camps
Light Towers
Grounds Maintenance
Forklift Rentals
Archeological Studies
Temporary Staffing
Advertisement Services
Janitorial Services
Debris Removal
Food Services
Laundry Services
Hotel Contracts
Transportation Services
Sewer Services
Garbage Dumpster
Utilities
Event Overview
FEMA will present the current LogHOUSE requirement, explain FEMA’s role during a disaster, and answer any questions from the Industry.
Registration Requirements
Companies are required to register by Monday, July 11, 2022. Registered companies that request individual vendor presentations must have experience providing LogHOUSE type services and will be allotted thirty minutes to present their contracting capabilities to FEMA personnel in one-on-one breakout sessions.
The event will be held virtually on Zoom and those planning to attend shall submit the registration form attached to this notice electronically to fema-loghouse-contracting@fema.dhs.gov.
_________________________________________________________________
When: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Individual vendor presentations will be scheduled July 12-13, 2022, following the Industry Day Event
Time: 9:30 am – 12:30 pm., Eastern Standard Time (EST)