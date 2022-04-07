58.9 F
FEMA to Hold Region IV How to do Business with FEMA Webinar

The target audience for this webinar is businesses located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee.

By Homeland Security Today
FEMA works with federal, state and local partners to prepare for the landfall of Hurricane Dorian in Tallahassee, Fla., on Sept. 2, 2019. (K.C. Wilsey/FEMA)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer (OCCPO) and FEMA Region IV will host a How To Do Business With FEMA ZOOM webinar Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST.

This Webinar will cover:

  • How To Do Business With FEMA
  • FEMA’s Small Business Program
  • Category Management
  • FEMA Contracting
  • FEMA Private Sector Liaisons
  • Small Business Administration (SBA) Programs
  • Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Programs

Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_uPYuSIxDTPinNnVun7Yazw

All registration requests must be completed by Monday, April 11, 2022, 5:00 p.m. Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants. Registration will automatically close once maximum capacity has been reached.

Read more at SAM.gov

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

