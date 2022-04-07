FEMA to Hold Region IV How to do Business with FEMA Webinar

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer (OCCPO) and FEMA Region IV will host a How To Do Business With FEMA ZOOM webinar Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST.

This Webinar will cover:

How To Do Business With FEMA

FEMA’s Small Business Program

Category Management

FEMA Contracting

FEMA Private Sector Liaisons

Small Business Administration (SBA) Programs

Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Programs

Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_uPYuSIxDTPinNnVun7Yazw

The target audience for this webinar is businesses located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee.

All registration requests must be completed by Monday, April 11, 2022, 5:00 p.m. Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants. Registration will automatically close once maximum capacity has been reached.

