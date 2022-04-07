FEMA to Hold Region IV How to do Business with FEMA Webinar

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer (OCCPO) and FEMA Region IV will host a How To Do Business With FEMA ZOOM webinar Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST.
This Webinar will cover:
- How To Do Business With FEMA
- FEMA’s Small Business Program
- Category Management
- FEMA Contracting
- FEMA Private Sector Liaisons
- Small Business Administration (SBA) Programs
- Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Programs
Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_uPYuSIxDTPinNnVun7Yazw
The target audience for this webinar is businesses located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee.
All registration requests must be completed by Monday, April 11, 2022, 5:00 p.m. Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants. Registration will automatically close once maximum capacity has been reached.