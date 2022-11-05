70.5 F
FEMA to Hold Tender of Service Program Industry Day Webinar

By Homeland Security Today
Mobile Emergency Response Team are on location at the Hazard Area Command Center providing assistance in local flood response in Hazard, Kentucky, on July 30, 2022. (Robert Kaufmann/FEMA)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Logistics Management Directorate (LMD) Transportation Management Branch will host a FEMA Tender of Service Program Industry Day Webinar on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST).

PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_LcJEXfjWTKm1-Q_C_ehzJA

All registration requests must be completed by Monday, November 14, 2022. Each company may register a maximum of 2 participants (NO EXCEPTIONS). The maximum capacity for participation in the webinar is limited.

Follow up questions may be submitted no later than Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST) to:
Isaac.Chapple@fema.dhs.gov
Edward.Ruud@fema.dhs.gov

Questions and Answers (Q&A’s) from the webinar may be posted to www.sam.gov at a later date at the discretion of the Contracting Officer.

Read more at SAM.gov

