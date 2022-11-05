FEMA to Hold Tender of Service Program Industry Day Webinar

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Logistics Management Directorate (LMD) Transportation Management Branch will host a FEMA Tender of Service Program Industry Day Webinar on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST).

PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_LcJEXfjWTKm1-Q_C_ehzJA

All registration requests must be completed by Monday, November 14, 2022. Each company may register a maximum of 2 participants (NO EXCEPTIONS). The maximum capacity for participation in the webinar is limited.

Follow up questions may be submitted no later than Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST) to:

Isaac.Chapple@fema.dhs.gov

Edward.Ruud@fema.dhs.gov

Questions and Answers (Q&A’s) from the webinar may be posted to www.sam.gov at a later date at the discretion of the Contracting Officer.

