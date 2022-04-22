FEMA to Host Logistics Management Division Transportation ‘Carrier’ Virtual Industry Day Conference

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Logistics Management Division (LMD) presents the Transportation “Carrier” Virtual Industry Day Conference Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST).

This Webinar will cover:

How To Do Business With FEMA Transportation

FEMA’s Transportation Overview

FEMA’s Tender of Service Program

FEMA Transportation Contracting Opportunity

FEMA Transportation Operations

Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_VVEcOuYzSG2XPT-aKxHQeg

All registration requests must be completed by Tuesday, May 2, 2022, 11:59 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST) (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants (NO EXCEPTIONS)

Registration questions should be submitted to FEMA-Industry-Registration@fema.dhs.gov

Questions and Answers (Q&A’s) from the webinar may be posted to www.sam.gov at a later date at the discretion of the Contracting Officer.

Read more at SAM.gov