Thursday, April 7, 2022
Federal PagesDHSSubject Matter Areas

FEMA’s Podcast Relaunches with New Focus, Format

Administrator Criswell sets the stage with a robust discussion of the agency’s priorities in the years ahead.

By Homeland Security Today
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell gets an update on Kentucky communities devastated by tornados at the Mayfield Graves County Airport on Dec. 15, 2021. (FEMA Photo/Alexis Hall)

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced that FEMA is relaunching the agency’s podcast, “Before, During & After” across multiple platforms today.

The podcast will offer a new format with information and insights tailored to the nation’s emergency management community. The first of the relaunched episodes is a one-on-one interview with Administrator Criswell, setting the stage with a robust discussion of the agency’s priorities in the years ahead.

“It is FEMA’s priority to engage and empower all communities to help us become a more prepared and resilient nation,” Criswell said. “The podcast will provide listeners with insight into where emergency management is headed, how we are preparing today for the threats of tomorrow and how each of us has a role in keeping our communities safe from future disasters.”

Release of the podcast is being done on the agency’s 43rd anniversary, marking the date President Jimmy Carter signed an executive order on April 1, 1979 establishing FEMA.

“Before, During & After – a Podcast from FEMA” is available on Apple iTunes, Google Play or www.FEMA.gov/podcast to stream or download. Approximately 20 to 30 minutes in length, the podcast will be updated with a new episode on a bi-weekly basis. By subscribing, new episodes will automatically update on a listener’s device.

Each podcast is fully accessible to listeners within the deaf and hard of hearing community, with subtitle text uploaded to all platforms alongside the audio. Transcripts of episodes are also posted on FEMA.gov/podcast.

Future podcast episodes will cover FEMA’s work in climate resilience and adaptation, how equity is being instilled into emergency management, recent disaster recovery efforts and resources available to better prepare for future disaster risks.

For more information about “Before, During & After – a Podcast from FEMA” or to provide ideas for future episodes, visit www.FEMA.gov/podcast.

Read more at FEMA

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

