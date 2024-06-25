First 10 Hires for DHS AI Corps Announced

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has today announced the first 10 members of the “AI Corps,” the Department’s first-ever sprint to recruit 50 Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology experts, who will be responsible for leveraging AI across strategic mission areas, including countering fentanyl trafficking, combatting online child sexual exploitation and abuse, delivering immigration services, fortifying critical infrastructure, and enhancing cybersecurity.

The team brings a range of skills and experience to DHS, including technology experts with backgrounds in AI and machine learning (ML), data science, data engineering, program and product management, software engineering, cybersecurity, and the safe, responsible use of these technologies.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas and Chief AI Officer Eric Hysen announced the first 10 recruits today.

“Our Department is at the forefront of the federal government in harnessing AI’s potential to achieve the mission. To advance our leadership, we have been recruiting AI talent from around the country, drawing skilled professionals to public service.” said Mayorkas.

“We are excited to onboard our first group of AI experts to begin the work of our new AI Corps. I look forward to growing our AI Corps in the months ahead, as we continue to introduce the safe and responsible use of AI across the broad range of missions we perform.” the Secretary added.

The first 10 recruits are:

Sadaf Asrar – former AI Technology expert for the National Center for Education Statistics

Zach Fasnacht – former Senior Manager of Product Management at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Pramod Gadde – a machine learning lead and founder of several healthcare-related startups, including Confidante

Sean Harvey – former Group Product Manager at Google

Jenny Kim – former Principal Product Manager at McKinsey & Company

Babatunde Oguntade – served as Senior Principal Data Scientist at CACI International

Christine Palmer – served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the U.S. Naval Observatory

Dr. Stephen Quirolgico – with 25+ years of experience in government, industry, and academic research and development in AI, machine learning, networking, and cybersecurity.

Raquel Romano – former Senior Director of Engineering at Fora

Robin L. Rosenberger – former Director of Interagency IT, Data, and Analytics Initiatives in the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

DHS have also announced Michael Boyce as the first Director of the DHS AI Corps. A former official at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Boyce helped write the section on federal use of generative AI in the President’s Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence.

“I’m honored to join and lead this team alongside such talented individuals; the first of several additions to what will become largest and most dynamic civilian AI team in the federal government,” said Boyce, adding that “AI is the most important technology of our time and it is going to change how we do our critical work to serve the American people.”

Following these initial hires, DHS is continuing recruitment for AI Corps. Interested applicants can apply at https://www.dhs.gov/ai/join.