FLETC Selects Mark A. Adamchik as Assistant Director for the National Capital Region Training Operations Directorate

The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) is pleased to announce the Senior Executive Service appointment of Mark A. Adamchik and his selection as assistant director for the National Capital Region (NCR) Training Operations Directorate.

Adamchik brings to the FLETC enterprise more than 23 years of federal law enforcement senior leadership and national security operational experience. Before joining FLETC, Adamchik served as deputy chief, U.S. Park Police. In this role, he provided executive leadership and oversight for patrol operations, criminal investigations, traffic safety, and horse-mounted patrol units in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, California. Throughout his career, Adamchik successfully planned and executed law enforcement operations on behalf of the U.S. Park Police for many high-profile and complex events to include presidential inaugurations, Independence Day celebrations, and the 2020 demonstrations and civil unrest in Washington, D.C. He led and coordinated the U.S. Park Police response during the civil unrest events that occurred near the White House and at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“The breadth of Mark’s operational and leadership experience, as well as his strategic partnerships throughout the law enforcement community are key components for FLETC’s successful training programs,” stated FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters. “We are looking forward to him excelling as assistant director with our NCR Training Operations Directorate on Sept. 25, 2022. He will join an extraordinary team of professionals throughout FLETC who provide law enforcement training for 119 federal agencies, as well as state, local, tribal, and territorial students on the frontlines protecting the American people and our communities.”

In addition to these prominent events, he developed and implemented comprehensive security plans to protect the Nation’s Icons and symbols of democracy on the National Mall and served as a member of the Executive Steering Committee for numerous national special security events in Washington, D.C.

Joining the U.S. Park Police in 2001, Adamchik held diverse assignments throughout his career. He worked as an operator and supervisor on the full-time Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) for eight years. He ascended through the ranks and held a variety of operational and administrative positions to include assignments as the acting commander, Homeland Security Division in Washington, D.C. and New York, operations commander for law enforcement functions on the National Mall, commander of Special Forces (Aviation, SWAT/Canine Unit, Motorcycle Unit, Special Events Unit), and commander of the Icon Protection Branch. Additionally, he served as commander of the Office of Workforce Development overseeing agency basic and advanced training, recruiting, and personnel security. He completed a two-year assignment with the Finance-Budget Office where he was responsible for formulating and executing a complex annual budget and providing strategic direction for the agency.

Adamchik has cultivated partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement, military entities, and private sector organizations. He also strengthened international relations by supporting the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program providing training and leadership development to current and emerging foreign public safety officials.

Adamchik earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and is a graduate of the 269th session of the FBI National Academy.

