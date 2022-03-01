FLETC Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Australian Federal Police

On February 23, 2022, Thomas J. Walters, Director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC), and Reece Kershaw, Commissioner of Australian Federal Police (AFP), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate as training partners in professional exchanges. FLETC and AFP will mutually benefit from knowledge-based sharing, exchanging best practices, consortiums, symposiums, joint projects, research and development, and staff exchanges to advance law enforcement and leadership training.

“FLETC’s relationship with Australia has been long and fruitful. Today, we formalize our relationship with the Australian Federal Police and commit to ensuring that our agencies benefit from our institutional knowledge and mutual achievements,” said FLETC Director Walters. “This MOU will positively impact future innovation and growth affecting safety and security.”

“This MOU is a demonstration of the value we place on our relationship with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers,” said AFP Commissioner Kershaw. It formalizes our agencies’ commitment to continue to work collaboratively and exchange ideas on innovation and technologies, ultimately making our communities and the people we serve even safer.”

FLETC offers fully reimbursable training programs to law enforcement partners worldwide by working through respective United States Embassies to coordinate participation. Australia has sent officers to FLETC training to include in-person and online training courses throughout the years.

A component of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FLETC provides career-long training to law enforcement professionals to help them fulfill their responsibilities safely and proficiently. Through strategic partnerships, FLETC prepares the federal law enforcement community to safeguard the American people, property, and institutions.

