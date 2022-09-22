FLETC Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Singapore’s Home Team Academy

On September 20, 2022, Thomas J. Walters, Director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC), and Anwar Abdullah, Chief Executive of Singapore’s Home Team Academy (HTA), signed a new Memorandum of Understanding to continue collaborating as training partners in professional exchanges. FLETC and Singapore will mutually benefit from knowledge-based sharing, exchanging best practices, consortiums, symposiums, joint projects, and staff exchanges to advance law enforcement and leadership training.

“FLETC’s relationship with Singapore has been long and productive. Singapore is and remains a key strategic partner,” said FLETC Director Walters. “This agreement helps shape our future collaborations, some of which are already in the works.”

FLETC and HTA signed the MOU in September 2016 and renewed it in September 2019 for another three years. Most recently, the parties refreshed this MOU to better facilitate the cooperation between FLETC and HTA.

“HTA enjoys strong relations with FLETC, with substantial cooperation. Both sides are looking forward to exploring new areas of collaboration, such as organizing training attachment programs and leadership forums to share views and perspectives in training and learning. The renewal of this MOU certainly reflects a new milestone for our partnership with FLETC and our continued commitment to cooperate with each other,” said Chief Executive Anwar.

FLETC offers fully reimbursable training programs to law enforcement partners worldwide, working through respective United States Embassies to coordinate participation. Singapore collaborates with FLETC on training programs and symposiums, including in-person and online training courses and discussions throughout the years.

A component of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FLETC provides career-long training to law enforcement professionals to help them fulfill their responsibilities safely and proficiently. Through strategic partnerships, FLETC prepares the federal law enforcement community to safeguard the American people, property, and institutions.

