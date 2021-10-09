72 F
Former FEMA Disaster Response Leader Dennis Kwiatkowski Dies at 76

Former FEMA Administrator Brock Long called Kwiatkowski "the Ultimate #FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer."

By Homeland Security Today
dennis kwiatkowski
Dennis Kwiatkowski of FEMA speaks on Oct. 18, 1989, about the Loma Prieta earthquake. (C-SPAN)

Former FEMA Deputy Associate Director of Response and Recovery Dennis Kwiatkowski of Asheville, N.C., passed away on Sept. 29 at age 76.

Calling Kwiatkowski “a friend and mentor,” former FEMA Administrator Brock Long wrote on social media, “Dennis was the Ultimate #FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer. He basically invented the position.”

After a 20-year FEMA career overseeing disaster relief and later nuclear regulatory control, as well as chairing the National Food and Shelter Committee, Kwiatkowski was vice president at Dewberry for 10 years and moved to Hagerty Consulting as an emergency management executive in July 2010.

Born in Chicago, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management from DePaul University.

To leave memories and condolences, visit Kwiatkowski’s Legacy page.

