Former FEMA Disaster Response Leader Dennis Kwiatkowski Dies at 76

Former FEMA Deputy Associate Director of Response and Recovery Dennis Kwiatkowski of Asheville, N.C., passed away on Sept. 29 at age 76.

Calling Kwiatkowski “a friend and mentor,” former FEMA Administrator Brock Long wrote on social media, “Dennis was the Ultimate #FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer. He basically invented the position.”

After a 20-year FEMA career overseeing disaster relief and later nuclear regulatory control, as well as chairing the National Food and Shelter Committee, Kwiatkowski was vice president at Dewberry for 10 years and moved to Hagerty Consulting as an emergency management executive in July 2010.

Born in Chicago, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management from DePaul University.

