Former ICE CFO Stephen Roncone Appointed Secret Service Chief Financial Officer

United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle announced the appointment of Stephen Roncone to the position of Chief Financial Officer on Monday.

Roncone previously served six years at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as Assistant Director and Chief Financial Officer where he led a team of 450 people and managed $8.7 billion in appropriations.

Prior to his work with ICE, Roncone served 22 years as an officer in the United States Coast Guard, which included a three-year tour at the U.S. Department of Transportation advising leaders responsible for $10 billion in Recovery Act investments.

With experience as both a civil engineer and an asset manager, Roncone has led multiple major infrastructure projects, including rebuilding efforts in Florida after hurricanes Frances, Jeanne, Ivan, Rita, and Wilma.

“Steve has extensive experience in resource management and has shown himself to be a talented and trusted leader throughout his extensive government career,” said Director Cheatle. “We are excited and honored to have him join the Secret Service.”

As CFO, Roncone will serve as the principal administrator responsible for the execution, development, and stewardship of the Secret Service’s resources. He will also be tasked with managing a financial team that includes budget, financial management, relocation, and financial systems experts.

