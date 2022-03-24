52.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 24, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation Security
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityLeadership/Management

Former TSA Administrator Kip Hawley Dies at Age 68

"His legacy was a model for compassionate public service, innovation, and customer service which remains a cornerstone at TSA today," Pekoske says.

By Bridget Johnson

Former Transportation Security Administration leader Edmund “Kip” Hawley has died at age 68, the current agency head announced.

Hawley passed away Monday; no further details were available about the cause of death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the loss of former TSA Administrator Kip Hawley,” tweeted TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “His legacy was a model for compassionate public service, innovation, and customer service which remains a cornerstone @TSA today. The #TSAWorkforce stands with Kip’s family and loved ones.”

Hawley began his career as a reporter for WBRU and then a Senate aide before serving as deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Transportation from 1981 to 1983. He served as a special assistant to the president until 1985 before leaving for the private sector, where his roles included being a VP at Citicorp and Union Pacific as well as president and CEO at Skyway.

Beginning a month after the 9/11 attacks, the former administrator advised DOT in the creation of TSA. From 2002 to 2005 Hawley served as c

After TSA, Hawley worked as a consultant on risk management, security innovation, process design, change management, complex adaptive systems, and technology. He wrote the book Permanent Emergency: Inside the TSA and the Fight for the Future of American Security, released in 2013.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Ranking Member John Katko (R-N.Y.) said in a joint statement that Hawley “played an integral role in the stand-up of TSA in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks” and the homeland security community “is saddened to lose an important contributor to the early days of TSA and the Department of Homeland Security.”

The two commended Hawley “for his service and dedication to securing our nation’s aviation system,” and said they shared “his focus on advocating for the dedicated professionals at TSA.”

“As he said in a statement for the record at our recent committee hearing on the State of TSA Twenty Years After 9/11, ‘intelligence and technology are critical to effective security, but people were – and still are – TSA’s strongest asset’,” the statement added.

Previous articleGSA Announces Ambitious New Goal to Support Small Disadvantaged Businesses in Federal Contracting
Bridget Johnson
Bridget Johnson is the Managing Editor for Homeland Security Today. A veteran journalist whose news articles and analyses have run in dozens of news outlets across the globe, Bridget first came to Washington to be online editor and a foreign policy writer at The Hill. Previously she was an editorial board member at the Rocky Mountain News and syndicated nation/world news columnist at the Los Angeles Daily News. Bridget is a terrorism analyst and security consultant with a speciality in online open-source extremist propaganda, incitement, recruitment, and training. She hosts and presents in Homeland Security Today law enforcement training webinars studying a range of counterterrorism topics including conspiracy theory extremism, complex coordinated attacks, critical infrastructure attacks, arson terrorism, drone and venue threats, anti-Semitism and white supremacists, anti-government extremism, and WMD threats. She is a Senior Risk Analyst for Gate 15 and a private investigator. Bridget is a senior fellow specializing in terrorism analysis at the Haym Salomon Center. She is an NPR on-air contributor and has contributed to USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, New York Observer, National Review Online, Politico, New York Daily News, The Jerusalem Post, The Hill, Washington Times, RealClearWorld and more, and has myriad television and radio credits including Al-Jazeera, BBC and SiriusXM.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.