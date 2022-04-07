50.2 F
Guidance on Sharing Cyber Incident Information

Information fills critical information gaps and allows CISA to rapidly deploy resources and render assistance to victims suffering attacks.

By Homeland Security Today

CISA’s Sharing Cyber Event Information Fact Sheet provides our stakeholders with clear guidance and information about what to share, who should share, and how to share information about unusual cyber incidents or activity.

CISA uses this information from partners to build a common understanding of how adversaries are targeting U.S. networks and critical infrastructure sectors. This information fills critical information gaps and allows CISA to rapidly deploy resources and render assistance to victims suffering attacks, analyze incoming reporting across sectors to spot trends, and quickly share that information with network defenders to warn other potential victims.  Click the fact sheet link to learn more and visit our Shields Up site for useful information.

