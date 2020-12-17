Help Fight Human Trafficking: #WearBlueDay Is Almost Here

While human trafficking is a crime that takes place in our communities year-round, January is a dedicated time to raise awareness of and take steps to combat this heinous crime. January is typically proclaimed National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month by the President of the United States and January 11th is annually recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. As we approach the new year and these annual observances, take a moment to plan how you will take action against human trafficking in January and beyond.

On Monday, January 11th, Blue Campaign invites you to participate in #WearBlueDay to raise awareness of human trafficking and start online conversations about the crime. Simply post a photo of yourself wearing blue on social media with the hashtag #WearBlueDay and encourage friends, family, and colleagues to do the same.

Need some inspiration? Here are a few ways you can participate:

Snap a selfie. Have you picked out your outfit yet? We encourage you to wear blue (whether that’s a shirt, uniform, or hat), take a photo of yourself, and post it to social media using #WearBlueDay.

Share a video. Create a video explaining why you are participating in #WearBlueDay. Post it on social media with #WearBlueDay and encourage your friends, family, and colleagues to do the same.

Take a group photo. You don't have to be in person to take a group photo! Use a virtual meeting to encourage participation in #WearBlueDay and take a screen shot to post on social media. If you do gather in person for a #WearBlueDay photo, please remember to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and/or follow local guidelines to keep each other safe.

Challenge your friends, family, or colleagues. Urge your friends, family, or colleagues to get creative with their #WearBlueDay photos and see who comes up with the best picture. Remember to share on social media with #WearBlueDay!

Check out the Blue Campaign website for more #WearBlueDay inspiration! Don’t forget to follow @DHSBlueCampaign on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates and other ways to bring awareness to human trafficking during January and throughout the year.

