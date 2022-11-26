Homeland Security Startup Studio ’23 Launch Event Scheduled for December 1

Do you have a federally funded invention that could be the foundation for a new company? Do you have business or marketing expertise that could help commercialize innovative technologies? If so, this event is for you!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T) invites you to our virtual Homeland Security Startup Studio (HSSS) ‘23 Launch event on Thursday, December 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

Register now!

HSSS is an innovative program that brings together entrepreneurs, mentors, and inventors to deliver technology solutions for homeland security. Conducted in partnership with FedTech, HSSS pairs the next generation of entrepreneurs with federally funded, groundbreaking technologies to help move them from lab to market.

During the HSSS ’23 launch event, S&T’s Chief Scientist, Sam Howerton will provide keynote remarks and a panel of HSSS alumni will discuss their experiences with the 2022 cohort. Representatives from S&T and FedTech will be available for a live Q&A session to answer any questions you may have about HSSS or the application process. FedTech is accepting applications for HSSS ‘23 through January 9, 2023.

Register for the HSSS ’23 launch webinar here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/homeland-security-startup-studio-2023-hsss23-launch-event-tickets-423741400937