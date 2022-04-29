How To Do Business With FEMA Webinar to be Hosted by FEMA Region VIII

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer (OCCPO) and FEMA Region VIII will host a How To Do Business With FEMA ZOOM webinar May 11, 2022 (Wednesday) from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. MST.

This Webinar will cover:

How To Do Business With FEMA

FEMA’s Small Business Program

Category Management

FEMA Contracting

FEMA Private Sector Liaisons

Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_zXnWdbTaQLqo0C1RApnVPQ

The target audience for this webinar is businesses located in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants. Registration will automatically close once maximum capacity has been reached.

