HSToday Welcomes Bob Kolasky, Former Head of DHS National Risk Management Center, as Editorial Board Member and Columnist

The Government Technology & Services Coalition announced today that one of the nation’s most prestigious thinkers on risk in critical infrastructure and homeland security has joined the Editorial Board and will be a columnist at HSToday. Bob Kolasky, who served at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 15 years, was Assistant Director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and led the National Risk Management Center (NRMC), will bring his critical perspective to HSToday.

“If the nation had a ‘risk czar,’ it was Bob Kolasky,” said Executive Editor Kristina Tanasichuk. “He not only oversaw the NRMC, he was at the center of critical efforts to secure the nation’s critical infrastructure, which evolved to include protecting our elections. He was responsible for developing DHS’ formative policies and processes for risk management, including the DHS Risk Management Fundamentals and Risk Lexicon. No one has evolved both the thinking and practice around risk for the Department as much as Bob.”

Kolasky was selected to lead the NRMC in 2018. As one of CISA’s Assistant Directors, he oversaw the Center’s efforts to facilitate a strategic, cross-sector risk management approach to cyber and physical threats to critical infrastructure. He also developed integrated analytic capability to analyze risk to critical infrastructure and worked across the national community to reduce risk. As part of that, he co-chaired the Information and Communications Technology Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force and led CISA’s efforts to support development of a secure 5G network. He also served on the Executive Committee for the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council.

Kolasky also served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary and Acting Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection, where he led the coordinated national effort to partner with industry to reduce the risk posed by acts of terrorism and other cyber or physical threats to the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Kolasky served in a number of other senior leadership roles for DHS, including acting Deputy Under Secretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD) before it became CISA and the Director of the DHS Cyber-Physical Critical Infrastructure Integrated Task Force to implement Presidential Policy Directive 21 on Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience, as well as Executive Order 13636 on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity. He is also the former Assistant Director for the Office of Risk Management Analysis at DHS, where he was responsible for developing DHS’s formative policies and processes for risk management, including the DHS Risk Management Fundamentals and Risk Lexicon.

Kolasky now serves as Senior Vice President for Critical Infrastructure at Exiger, a leading corporate provider of AI-powered supply chain and third-party risk management solutions. His role is to advance Exiger’s national security mission and accelerate the adoption of award-winning technology and solutions for third-party and supply chain risk management across the critical infrastructure community. Kolasky also chairs the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development’s High-Level Risk Forum, where he helps guide OECD’s efforts to promote enhanced international cooperation to govern and manage critical risks.

At HSToday, Kolasky will focus his expertise to deliver perspectives and shape thinking about how the nation can enhance the practice of homeland security risk management and reduce systemic risk.