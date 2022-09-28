Hurricane Ian Prompts CISA to Postpone National Cybersecurity Summit

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has decided to postpone the 5th Annual National Cybersecurity Summit due to the mission-critical work of preparing for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian in the region. The summit was originally scheduled to occur on October 4.

As the nation’s lead agency dedicated to reducing risk to our critical infrastructure, CISA engages with public and private sector partners to facilitate response and recovery of essential services like energy, water, transportation and other vital functions before, during and after hurricanes and other natural disasters.

“While we were really looking forward to visiting Atlanta, at the end of the day, people and their safety will always come first,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “We are working to reschedule the summit for a later time, and throughout October, we will continue to bring our message of cyber resilience to the American people, encouraging all Americans to ‘See Yourself in Cyber.’ For as long as this hurricane remains a threat to the region, our team will be focused on CISA’s mission of coordinating and collaborating with our partners to ensure the resilience of the essential services that Americans rely on every day.”

Visit CISA’s National Cybersecurity Summit webpage and follow CISA on social media for the latest news and updated registration information when it’s available.

Read more at CISA