ICE Health Service Corps Issues RFI for Procurement of Multi-Module Electronic Health Record System

IHSC is looking to acquire and replace their current eHR and ancillary modules to increase operational efficiency, enhance reporting capabilities, and improve the quality of patient healthcare.

By Homeland Security Today
The individuals traveled via a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) ICE Air Operations (IAO) flight from Dallas, Texas to their home country. ICE photo

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Information Technology Division issued a request for Information (RFI) for procurement of a multi-module electronic health record system.

ICE Health Service Corps (IHSC) serves as the health authority for ICE/ERO on all matters related to detainee healthcare. ICE/ERO/IHSC healthcare includes several distinct activities and services required by DHS to support the enforcement of immigration law and maintain national security. There are currently 19 IHSC managed detention facilities with a total national daily average population of6,500 detainees. IHSC currently employs 1,650 end-users. IHSC is also responsible for overseeing the healthcare of all detainees within the ICE system, which has a total national daily average population of 20,000-50,000.

IHSC is looking to acquire and replace their current eHR and ancillary modules to increase operational efficiency, enhance reporting capabilities, and improve the quality of patient healthcare.

IHSC’s current eHR system is comprised of a medical and dental record documentation system; correctional pharmacy software; radiology; and electronic medication administration record. The vendor’s software product is encouraged to be certified by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-HIT), which requires the vendor to maintain certified functionality during system integration through continuous testing.

Read more at SAM.gov

