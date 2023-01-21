ICE Releases RFI on Pharmacy Technology Needs

The pharmacy and medical administrative record requirements for the ICE Health Service Corps (IHSC) electronic medical records database are addressed by the following applications: sMARt an electronic Medication Administration Record (eMAR): tracks the administration of medication within ICE detention facilities and the Correctional Institution Pharmacy System (CIPS) is an application used to manage the inventory and dispensing of medication within detention facilities.

IHSC uses a COTS pharmacy records management system designed specifically to optimize the prison or jail pharmacy. This product provides fast, efficient prescription filling and its quick, simple operation makes it easy to learn and operate in rapid training for new employees or relief pharmacists. IHSC purchased its pharmacy records management system in 2004 and currently all 17 pharmacies in ICE detention facilities are operating the software. The system is configured as client/server environment with a COTS application and database servers hosted in a FedRAMP certified cloud environment.

IHSC also uses an eMAR product, a medication administration software, which was integrated with their pharmacy records management system. This software tracks the administration of medication to its detainees, thereby providing critical patient information that is transmitted to the patient’s electronic health record for 18 ICE detention facilities.

The scope of this effort is to perform Agile software development for Solution Integration and Tier 3 Helpdesk support for the electronic Medication and Administration Records (eMAR) and pharmacy applications, subsystems,web services, and optional system enhancements. Contractor Tier 3 support shall include an eHR resource that has subject matter expertise with the configuration of correctional process flows from the vendor’s ancillary applications and system administration of its applications. Support shall include assisting ICE Government and technical support contract employees with the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the eHR. On site support resources shall have access to eHR technical staff on an as-needed basis. Specific services which are incorporated into the aggregated system of the electronic medical records database – specifically, a pharmacy records management system which integrates with medication administration software that tracks the distribution of medication to detainees. This data is then transmitted to the detainee’s electronic health record.

